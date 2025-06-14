Rs 159.59 cr sanctioned for ROBs

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said the Union Ministry of Railways has sanctioned Rs 159.59 crore for the construction of Syamala Nagar and Sanjeevaiah Nagar ROBs.

He made it clear that the Centre will bear full expenditure for the construction.

In a statement, he said so far, the Union Ministry of Railways sanctioned ROBs at Sankar Vilas Centre, Gaddipadu, Pedaoalakaluru, Nandivulugu and Mangalagiri at a cost of Rs 572.47 crore. He said he met railway general manager Ajay Jain and thanked him for sanctioning Rs 572.47 crore for ROBs.