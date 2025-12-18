Rs 2.5 cr cash reward given to cricketer Shree Charani

Vijayawada: The state government on Wednesday handed over a cash incentive of Rs 2.5 crore to woman cricketer Shree Charani in recognition of her exceptional performance at the ICC Women’s One Day World Cup.

Education and IT minister Nara Lokesh personally met Shree Charani at his Undavalli residence and presented her with the cheque on behalf of the coalition government.

A native of YSR Kadapa district, Shree Charani has emerged as one of India’s brightest talents in international women’s cricket and played a pivotal role in her team’s success during the recently concluded World Cup.

Acknowledging her remarkable contribution and consistent excellence on the global stage, the Andhra Pradesh government has extended a comprehensive package of incentives.

In addition to the Rs 2.5 crore cash award, the government has allotted her a residential plot measuring 500 square yards in Visakhapatnam. The state has also assured her a Group-I level position in the Andhra Pradesh government after the completion of her degree. Formal government orders to this effect have already been issued.

The gesture reflects the state government’s commitment to encouraging sporting excellence and inspiring young women across Andhra Pradesh to pursue careers in sports with confidence and ambition, an official release said. Transport and youth & sports minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy, Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh chairman Animini Ravi Naidu, special chief secretary (sports) Ajay Jain and other senior officials.