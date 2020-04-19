Rs. 2.60 Cr diverted from NMC for paying dues to contractors, TDP fires on government

Nellore: TDP District Spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy charged that general funds of the Nellore Municipal Corporation have been diverted to pay huge dues of contractors to the tune of Rs. 2.60 Cr. He said asked how the State Government had allowed paying the dues to the contractors who completed works under SC Sub Plan.

He addressed the media here at the party office on Sunday and said the payment was made ignoring financial conditions of the State Government where it had deducted 50 per cent from the salaries of the employees and other sections.

"The COVID situation in the State has been problematic and the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had sought support from the people and paid only 50 percent of the salaries and pensions. People also accepted for the decision supporting the move of the Government during critical times. But how a local legislator and the Irrigation Minister allowed diverting Rs. 2.60 Cr from the general funds of the Municipal Corporation to pay dues of contractors Mungamuri Srihari Reddy and Raja Naidu who completed works under SC Sub Plan?" asked TDP leader Venkata Ramana Reddy.

He mentioned that the mediators swallowed 30 percent of the dues paid that comes to around Rs. 1 Cr alleging role of the Nellore rural legislator K Sridhar Reddy and the Minister for Water Resources Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav. He said this kind of dues had to be paid by the Pay and Accounts of the Telugu Ganga Project. He asked the role of the District Collector MV Seshagiri Babu who is in charge of the Civic Body when the politicos were resorting to irregularities. He lamented that the health emergency situation was finally turned out to be a 'wealth emergency' to the ruling party leaders.