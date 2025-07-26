Rs 34 cr sanctioned for roads in Kondapi

Kondapi: SocialWelfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy said that the state government has sanctioned Rs 34 crore for new road construction projects in Kondapi constituency.

In a statement released on Friday, he revealed that Rs 28 crore have been allocated for constructing a bridge over Paleru stream connecting Muppalla and Paidipadu roads, while Rs 6 crore have been sanctioned for the Tanguturu-Pakala road project.

He expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for approving the infrastructure funds. He emphasised that the comprehensive development of the Kondapi constituency would be undertaken across all sectors over the next four years. He stressed that sustained development requires a stable government in the state, highlighting the importance of continuous progress for the region’s growth.