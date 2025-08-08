Live
Rs 400 cr distributed in one year: Gottipati
Highlights
Addanki: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar announced that Andhra Pradesh is providing unprecedented financial assistance to the public through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF), unlike any other state in the country.
The minister toured the Addanki constituency on Thursday and interacted with various party workers. At the guest house in Puttavaripalem village of Santamaguluru mandal, the minister distributed CMRF cheques and Letters of Credit (LOCs) to beneficiaries. Sixteen beneficiaries received cheques, while eligible recipients were handed LOC documents worth Rs 34 lakh.
Speaking on the occasion, the minister announced that Rs 400 crore have been distributed through CMRF in just one year.
