Rs 43.63 cr to be spent to fill potholes in EG dist

Rajamahendravaram: Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh launched the pothole-filling programme in Mukkamala village of Peravali mandal, Nidavavolu constituency On Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, he announced the state’s commitment in transforming Andhra Pradesh into a pothole-free state through the ‘Mission Pothole-Free AP’ initiative, which includes extensive road repairs across the state.

The ‘Mission Pothole-Free AP’ initiative aims to safeguard people from road accidents and improve road quality, he said.

The minister criticised the previous government for not building new roads or maintaining existing ones and stated that the state is investing Rs 826 crore now in road repairs, while also formulating a long-term road development plan.

He also assured farmers impacted by the July floods in the Erra Kaluva region that input subsidies would soon be released.

Durgesh criticised former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for constructing a luxurious Rs 500 crore palace-like residence on Rushikonda for personal use, calling it the height of corruption.

District collector P Prasanthi shared that rural areas are benefiting from CC roads under the NREGS scheme. She stated that Rs 4,363 lakh will be allocated to repair and fill potholes on 621.55 kms of roads across the district.

Former MLA Burugupalli Sesha Rao and others also spoke at the event.