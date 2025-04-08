  • Menu
Rs 5L ex-gratia given to parents of dog bite victim

Mayor Sk Sajeela handing over a cheque to parents of a dog bite victim in Guntur on Monday. GMC Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu is also seen

Mayor Sk Sajeela assured that the State government will extend all kinds of support to Izak who died due to dog bite at Swarnabharathi Nagar here on Sunday.

Guntur: Mayor Sk Sajeela assured that the State government will extend all kinds of support to Izak who died due to dog bite at Swarnabharathi Nagar here on Sunday.

She consoled Izak’s father Nagaraju and mother Rani on Monday and handed over Rs 5 lakh ex gratia to them.

She termed the incident as most unfortunate and assured that GMC will take steps to check the stray dog menace in Guntur.

GMC commissioner Puli Srinivasulu said GMC will take steps to check unauthorised sale of mutton. GMC additional commissioner Obulesu was also present.

