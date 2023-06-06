Rs 77 lakh worth red sanders seized five smugglers arrested

Tirupati: Bhakarapeta police seized rs 77 lakh worth redsanders, three vehicles including two cars and a lorry total worth Rs 10 lakh after arresting five iner-state smugglers at Saikadaguta, near Bodevandalapalli village in Yerravaripalem mandal.

Disclosing the details of the operation against red sander smuggling at a media conference at Chandragiri police station on Tuesday, DSP TD Yaswanth said acting on a credible information Bhakarapeta police led by circle inspector along with circle SIs and their men kept a watch on Monday evening lading to the arrest of five smugglers and seizure of vehicles and red sanders.

The police party which was keeping a watch, after finding some people moving suspiciously near a temple at Saikadagutta immediately surrounded them and took them into custody. The subsequent intense questioning of the five who were taken into custody led to the seizure of red sanders in the vehicles.

The seized red sanders include 72 red sanders debarked, four bags of red sander pieces and 9 bags of red sander powder while the vehicles seized include two cars and a lorry laden with red sanders.