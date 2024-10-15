Rs. 83.15 cr earmarked for 938 works

Rajamahendravaram: The ‘Palle Panduga’ celebrations commenced on Monday across the district, with a total investment of Rs 83.15 crore allocated for 938 development projects. State Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh, participated in the events held in various villages of the Nidadavole constituency.

During the festival in the village of Ravimetla, Minister Durgesh laid the foundation for development projects worth Rs 3 crore. He announced that Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has sanctioned approximately Rs 11 crore for the constituency’s development.

He also assured that the government is working to provide input subsidies soon for farmers affected by flooding in the Errakaluva area. He emphasised that the coalition government is committed to village development through initiatives like the Palle Panduga celebrations.

In the Nidadavole rural mandal, the minister inaugurated nine roads. He highlighted that the government will prioritise constructing CC roads and drainage systems to expedite development efforts.

He noted that he is the first MLA to secure funding from the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) in the state, and he thanked Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan for this. Expressing confidence in the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, he stated that the state is progressing towards development while alleviating the hardships of the poor.

District Collector P Prasanthi added that plans have been made to ensure the timely completion of employment guarantee projects initiated during the Palle Panduga celebrations.