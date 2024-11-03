Live
Rs.14.76 cr sanctioned for Krishna district
- Representatives of global firms like Microsoft, Tesla, Amazon, Apple, Salesforce have a meeting with Lokesh
Vijayawada : Krishna District Collector D K Balaji has said that the State government sanctioned Rs 14.76 crore to Krishna district as part of the ‘Mission for pothole-free roads in Andhra Pradesh’ programme and the district administration will take up 45 road repair works with the funds.
Collector Balaji visited Kesarapalli. village in Gannavaram mandal on Saturday and launched the pothole free Krishna district programme.
Later, addressing the media, he said the Krishna district administration will complete the road repair works by Sankranthi as per the instructions of the State government. He said the government sanctioned Rs 3.83 crore in the first phase of road repairing works in Gannavaram Assembly constituency. Balaji said the main roads and State highways will be repaired initially and estimates were sent to the government in this regard.
He said the State government has firmly decided to make Andhra Pradesh free from potholes. Gudivada revenue divisional officer G Balasubramanyam, R and B executive engineer Lokesh, mandal officers and local leaders of TDP and JSP participated in the programme.