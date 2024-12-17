RSC to conduct ‘Junior Drone Master’ course from Jan 10

Tirupati: The Regional Science Centre, Tirupati, has announced that regis-tration has begun for the hands-on, activity-based Sankranti Vacation Creative Ability Course titled ‘Junior Drone Master: Learn…Explore…Fly’. This engaging programme is designed to capti-vate and educate children during their Sankranti vacation by offering an exciting introduction to the world of drone technology.

The course aims to encourage students with a passion for science, particularly those interested in drones. Participants will be introduced to drones and the science and technology behind them. They will ex-plore the detailed components that make up a functional drone and, as part of the course, will get the opportunity to build their own drone. In addition, students will receive training on how to control and pilot drones using remote controls.

Project Coordinator K Srinivasa Nehru highlighted the course’s focus on hands-on learning and innovation. He noted that the programme is open to students from classes VII to X and will be held from January 10 to 14, 2025. Each session will run daily from 10:30 am to 1 pm, providing an immersive and educational experience for young learners.

Registration for the course is now open, with a fee of Rs 3,000. Due to limited seats, registration will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Interested students can register online by visit-ing https://tinyurl.com/RSCTDRONE. For more information, students and parents can visit the Education Section at the Regional Science Centre in person, call 0877-2286202 / 203, or contact via WhatsApp at +91-7989694681. Inquiries can also be sent via email to [email protected].