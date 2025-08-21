RSPP academic experts visit GITAM

Visakhapatnam: RSPP Deputy Chairman Ivanov Mikhail expressed interest in the mechanical, electrical, welding, and metallurgy disciplines.

As part of a 12-member delegation from the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) who visited GITAM Deemed to be University here on Tuesday, Ivanov Mikhail and other delegates highlighted the significant potential for skilled manpower in the field of white metallurgy in Russia.

The visit, made along with representatives from the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), academic and technical specialists, was part of understanding the technical education equalities between the two countries to implement the recently signed Letter of Interest in an effective manner.

GITAM Pro Vice-Chancellor, Prof Y Gowtham Rao briefed the delegation on the priorities and vision of the institution. He highlighted the institution’s efforts to prepare students and faculty to meet industry requirements and emphasised the institution’s collaboration with local industries to enhance the quality of human resources.

AP government advisor Sita Sharma and her team presented a comparative analysis covering Andhra Pradesh’s technical education system, curriculum, industrial training, skill development, evaluation methodologies, and teacher training initiatives. The RSPP delegates noted the need for upgrading laboratory facilities in Andhra Pradesh’s technical education institutions.

Institution’s School of Technology Director K. Nagendra Prasad, Dean V. Rama Sastry, Associate Dean AK Prasada Rao, School of Science Dean S. Ananta Rama Krishna and others interacted with RSPP delegates.