RT-PCR centre to be set up at Rajamahendravaram station

Rajamahendravaram: RT-PCR centre and Covid care centre will be arranged on the premises of town railway station shortly, said MP Margani Bharat Ram. Speaking to reporters at town railway station here on Saturday, he said thousands of people are travelling through this railway station every day and as many as 36 express trains passes through this station.

In the wake of this, RT-PCR centre is needed in the town station to conduct Covid tests to the travelling public and a Covid care centre would also be arranged in nearby railway quarters.

As many as 1,950 staff are working in the ralilway station and corona tests would also be conducted to them, he added. Railway authorities were instructed to take initiative to maintain physical distance and ensure wearing of masks on the platforms and waiting halls and he advised them to make announcements frequently in this regard.

The authorities should shift the passengers to nearby hospitals if any one suffers with corona symptoms, the MP said.

Earlier, the MP along with railway officials inspected the ongoing development works and also implementation of Covid-19 pandemic guidelines, packing of food, maintenance of waiting rooms, sanitation etc in the town railway station and also enquired about the expansion of works of East railway station road.