Rythu Bharosa to benefit 3.12L farmers in Vizianagaram

Vizianagaram: The Rythu Bharosa launched by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will benefit around 3,12,799 farmers in the district. Rs 234.60 lakh amount was credited into the accounts of those farmers under the scheme and each farmer got Rs 7,500 into their accounts. The amount can be utilised for investment inkharif season.

On Thursday, collector M Harijawaharlal, MP B Chandrasekhar and MLC P Sureshbabu and others participated in a video conference organised at the Collector's office. Later Chandrasekhar stated that the government was a farmer-friendly and no other state in the country was implementing such a great welfare scheme for farmers.

Now, the farmers need not go to private lenders for investment and they can utilise the money for coming kharif expenditure. He stated the government was taking utmost care towards Covid patients and providing several facilities like covid care centres. "But, the opposition parties politicizing every issue to get mileage including on the vaccination," he said.