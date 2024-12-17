  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

SAAP chairman visits edu fair

SAAP chairman visits edu fair
x

SAAP chairman Animini Ravi Naidu interacting with students at the ed-ucation fair in Tirupati on Monday

Highlights

Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) chairman Animini Ravi Naidu visited the education fair, which is under way at a private hotel here on Monday.

Tirupati: Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) chairman Animini Ravi Naidu visited the education fair, which is under way at a private hotel here on Monday.

Naidu interacted with the representatives of various universities, who participated in the education fair and urged them to give priority in admissions to the students excelled in sports and games and also to those, who won in national and international competition.

Ravi Naidu said CM Chandrababu Naidu, who has been acclaimed as a global leader is giving top priority to education and also IT sector.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick