Live
Just In
SAAP chairman visits edu fair
Highlights
Tirupati: Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) chairman Animini Ravi Naidu visited the education fair, which is under way at a private hotel here on Monday.
Naidu interacted with the representatives of various universities, who participated in the education fair and urged them to give priority in admissions to the students excelled in sports and games and also to those, who won in national and international competition.
Ravi Naidu said CM Chandrababu Naidu, who has been acclaimed as a global leader is giving top priority to education and also IT sector.
