SAAP League chess event from tomorrow

Vijayawada: The Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) will launch the State-level chess event of the SAAP League at the Sri Srinivasa Sports Complex in Tirupati on February 21, with 360 qualified players set to compete in the main rounds across four age categories.

The State-level SAAP League, which begins in Tirupati with chess, will continue across multiple sports disciplines throughout the year and is scheduled to conclude with basketball on December 26, 2026.

A total of 2,445 chess players from 26 districts participated in the district-level trials held on February 17, reflecting strong statewide interest and competitive depth. Following a rigorous selection process, 360 players secured their places in the State-level competition in the Under-19, Under-17, Under-15 and Under-13 categories.

Designed for athletes aged between 12 and 20 years, the SAAP League is being conducted across all 26 districts and will feature 31 sports disciplines, including five beach sports, three para sports, and three masters’ disciplines. The competition structure begins with intra-district trials followed by inter-district league events, ensuring mass participation as well as sustained, high-quality competitive exposure throughout the year. Two-time Women’s World Rapid Chess Champion Koneru Humpy extended her best wishes to the participants, expressing happiness over the enthusiastic response from across the State.

“I am delighted to see such large participation from across Andhra Pradesh. Competitive platforms like the SAAP League provide young players with the experience and confidence needed to excel at higher levels. I wish all participants the very best,” she said. SAAP Vice-Chairperson and Managing Director S Bharani said the initiative reflects the State government’s structured and inclusive approach to sports development.