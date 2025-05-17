SADAREM slot bookings through Meeseva, Manamitra

Secretariat (Velagapudi): Minister for Social Welfare Dr Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneyaswamy has directed officials to take necessary measures for issuing identification cards to persons with disabilities in the state, in line with the Central Government’s initiative.

On Friday, the minister held a review meeting with officials concerned on the welfare of disabled and elderly persons at the Secretariat in Amaravati. The discussion focused on SADAREM certificates and the PMJAY Vandana health scheme for the elderly.

During the meeting, the minister stated that steps should be taken to facilitate SADAREM slot bookings through gram secretariats, Meeseva centres, and the Manamitra WhatsApp Governance system. He instructed that SADAREM certificates should be issued within one month from the date of slot booking. He also emphasised the need to organise SADAREM camps to avoid difficulties for disabled individuals coming from remote areas and tribal hamlets.

The minister highlighted that the Central Government has initiated measures to provide identification cards to persons with disabilities, which will include details such as the percentage of disability and other personal information. Officials were instructed to take action for the preparation and issuance of these identification cards. The minister also announced that under the PMJAY Vandana scheme, everyone above 70 years of age will receive free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh.