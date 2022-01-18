Sadasyam Nagavalli, Dwaja Avarohanm held at Srisailam

Kurnool: Srisailam temple authorities conducted Sadasyam Nagavalli, Dwaja Avarohana and Veda Sravanam on Monday on the sixth day of weeklong Sankranti Brahmotsavams. Earlier, special prayers were offered to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bramarambika Devi.

Special prayers were also offered to Chandeeshwara Swamy at yagasala. Later, purnahuti, kalasodwasana, trisula snanam and mahadaseervachanam were performed, said executive officer (EO) of the temple S Lavanna.

At the purnahuti programme, coconuts, several spices, new clothes and others were offered to homa gundam. Later, Vasantotsavam was organised following which avabruta snanam was performed to Chandeeswara Swamy in temple pushkarini, said the EO.

The EO further said that in the evening, as part of Sankranti Brahmotsavams, Sadasyam and Nagavalli were organised at Swami and Amma varla Nitya Kalyana manapam.

In the Sadasyam programme, the Veda pandits conducted Vedaswasthi. As part of Nagavalli programme, rings (mettalu), black beads (nalla pusalu) were offered to Goddess Bramarambika Devi. After Sadasyam and Nagavalli, Dhwaja Avarohana was also conducted. Veda pundits from Mahanandi, Kanipakam, Mangalagiri, Urikunda, RS Rangapuram, Dwaraka, Rirupati, Annavaram, Kasapuram, Pedakakani, Indrakeeladri temple, Hyderabad, Iragavaram, Amalapuram and Srisailam temple participated in the Veda Sravanam programme. A total of 33 Veda pundits participated in the ritual. Prior to Veda sravanam, the archakas and pandits recited sankalpam for the well-being of humankind at Ashirvachanam mandapam located on the Ammavari temple premises.

Later, Ganapathi puja was also performed.