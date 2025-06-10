  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

‘Sadgamaya’ program in TTD schools from June 16

‘Sadgamaya’ program in TTD schools from June 16
x
Highlights

TTD EO J Syamala Rao announced that ‘Sadgamaya’ programme will be conducted in TTD schools from June 16 to 19, which aims to teach values like divine devotion, discipline, and social responsibility to students.

Tirupati: TTD EO J Syamala Rao announced that ‘Sadgamaya’ programme will be conducted in TTD schools from June 16 to 19, which aims to teach values like divine devotion, discipline, and social responsibility to students. It will also cover Bhagavad Gita teachings in simple language to ensure better understanding.

The program will be held for 7th, 8th, and 9th grade students at various TTD schools in Tirupati and Tirumala.

The EO also reviewed ongoing projects, including Annamacharya and Dasa Sahitya Projects, as well as developments at SWIMS, and instructed officials to ensure timely completion.

Officials present at the meeting included HDPP Secretary S Raghunath, Annamacharya Project Special Officer Dr Medasani Mohan, SWIMS Director RV Kumar, and Chief Engineer TV Satyanarayana.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick