‘Sadgamaya’ program in TTD schools from June 16

Tirupati: TTD EO J Syamala Rao announced that ‘Sadgamaya’ programme will be conducted in TTD schools from June 16 to 19, which aims to teach values like divine devotion, discipline, and social responsibility to students. It will also cover Bhagavad Gita teachings in simple language to ensure better understanding.

The program will be held for 7th, 8th, and 9th grade students at various TTD schools in Tirupati and Tirumala.

The EO also reviewed ongoing projects, including Annamacharya and Dasa Sahitya Projects, as well as developments at SWIMS, and instructed officials to ensure timely completion.

Officials present at the meeting included HDPP Secretary S Raghunath, Annamacharya Project Special Officer Dr Medasani Mohan, SWIMS Director RV Kumar, and Chief Engineer TV Satyanarayana.