Safety of workers key to Viksit Bharat: Min

Vijayawada: Stressing on the importance of safety to the workers, minister for labour Vasamsetti Subhash inaugurated the 54th national safety week celebrations by hoisting the flag at the railway community hall here on Wednesday.

He thanked the Kondapalli Industrial Association and the officials of the labour department for taking the responsibility of creating awareness among the workers as well as the general public regarding the importance of safety.

Safety is important not only to the workers but also to the general public and the students, the minister said and pointed out that they are conducting various competitions to the students in various schools. He congratulated the winners in the competitions.

The 54th national safety week celebrations were launched with the slogan ‘Safety and well-being crucial for Viksit Bharat-2047’, which means that there would be safety for the state if there is safety for workers. The safety of workers is crucial to visualise the dream of Swarnandhra Pradesh.

Subhash underscored the responsibility of the managements to take care of the safety of workers. The safety regulations should be made available in the local languages to make it easy for the workers to understand and follow it.

He appealed to the workers to follow the safety rules scrupulously keeping in view that their family would be waiting for them at home. He recalled an incident where the workers were taking selfies when an accident occurred in an industry. The workers should not indulge in such activities.

The minister informed the workers that the state government constituted a committee headed by Vasudha Mishra to prevent accidents in the industries. The committee would submit the report in a month and based on the recommendations, various precautions would be taken. The managements and the workers along with the administration should follow the slogan ‘zero accidents’, he added.

District collector Dr G Lakshmisha, Kondapalli Industrial Association president Krishna Reddy, RamachadnraRao, Ashish Kumar, KCP plant head Madhusudan Rao, joint chief of inspector Mohan Rao, Ushasri, DCIP Sivakumar Reddy and other officials and local leaders participated.

Earlier, the workers along with the students took out a massive ‘walkathon for unity for safety’ on the BRTS road in the city.