Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy flays Pawan Kalyan, says he is acting at behest of Naidu

YSRCP General Secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that Pawan Kalyan is reading the script written by Chandrababu. Speaking at a media conference on Monday, he said that the opposition leaders are speaking out of ignorance and nobody can stop CM Jagan from coming back to power.



Stating that the Pawan Kalyan is not a serious politician, Sajjala said that the latter is Chandrababu's agent working are all about Chandrababu and working at the behest of Naidu.

Sajjala fumed that Chandrababu alleging him of trying to create violence in Macherla. Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that pensions have been distributed to more than 62 lakh beneficiaries in three and a half years and Rs. 26,000 crores have been benefited by more than one crore DWACRA women.