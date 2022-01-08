Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy won while CM YS Jagan, unions lost on PRC: Ramakrishna

Ongole: CPI state secretary K Ramakrishnasaid that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the employees had failed in the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) issue. "This is the first time that the interim relief is less than the previous amount, in the state. Both the Chief Minister who offered PRC package and the employees who accepted it have failed, but government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy was successful by making the employees' leaders to issue positive statements," he said.

Lambasting the BJP state chief Somu Veerraju for organising a protest at Eluru over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tour in Punjab, he asked what was he doing when the Union government was doing injustice to the state by neglecting the promises made while passing the AP Reorganisation Bill.

Speaking at the press meet here on Saturday, Ramakrishna came down heavily on Veerraju for staging a Mouna Deeksha in Eluru against the security breach during Modi tour. Ramakrishna said that action should be initiated against the officers responsible for the breach, but politicising the issue is unacceptable. He questioned why Veerraju didn't take up any agitation when the farmers from same Punjab spent a year under the scorching sun, heavy rain and even shivering winter demanding the government to withdraw farm laws.

He wanted to know why Veerraju didn't protest against the negligence of the Union government in implementing the promises like Special Category Status, railway zone at Vizag, Ramayapatnam port, steel plant at Kadapa, special funds for Uttarandhra and Rayalaseema, etc., made during the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. He said that the YSRCP announced that there were 2,35,794 job vacancies in the state before the election and assured to release job calendar every January 1, but failed to do so.