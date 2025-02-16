Sakhis to build awareness about cancer, its early detection

Visakhapatnam: Actor and founder of Life Again Foundation Gautami Tadimalla encouraged people to take the onus of leading a healthy and responsible life.

At the meet and greet programme organised as part of the ‘Pink Sakhi Saree Walk’ on Saturday, the actor laid emphasis on according top priority to one’s health by leading a stress-free and happier life with loved ones.

Highlighting the importance of identifying cancer at an early stage, City Commissioner of Police Shankhabrata Bagchi said that there’s an answer to cancer provided if it gets detected early.

Chairman of Alwardas Group of Educational Institutions SP Ravindra, a cancer warrior, spoke about the importance of battling against the disease by adopting a positive approach. As part of the first ‘pink sakhi saree walk’ scheduled on February 16 (Sunday) at 6 am, ‘Sakhis’ are going to paint the city pink, conveying a message that ‘cancer is curable’.

Organised by Rohit Memorial Trust in association with the Round Table Ladies Circle India, the event marks the observance of ‘International Cancer Month’ and aims at spreading awareness about the disease among masses.

Vice president of the trust Meenakshi Anantram mentioned that the AP’s first pink saree walk aims at building awareness about detecting early signs of cancer and getting it treated.

The trust’s chairman Anantram Ganapati briefed about the activities carried out by the trust which was incepted 16 years back.