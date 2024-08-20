Live
- India raising its heft on geopolitical stage
- World Mosquito Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, and Significance
- Advani clinches grand double
- Sivaji and Laya Reunite After 19 Years for a New Crime Comedy Thriller
- 2-day orientation session for engg. students held
- 'Do not link Durga Puja with RG Kar tragedy', appeals Bengal association
- Lankan minister meets KTR; praises devpt in BRS rule
- Nine-men India see off Bhutan challenge
- Aay: Narne Nithiin's Movie Earns Rs 6.95 Crore Globally in First 4 Days
- New Revenue Act will be farmer-friendly: Ponguleti
Just In
Salakatla Brahmotsavam Celebrations in Tirumala from October 4-12, 2024
The much-anticipated Navahnika Salakatla Brahmotsavam will take place at the Tirumala Srivari from October 4 to October 12, 2024. The festivities will...
The much-anticipated Navahnika Salakatla Brahmotsavam will take place at the Tirumala Srivari from October 4 to October 12, 2024. The festivities will commence with an Ankurarpana ceremony on the evening of October 3, setting the stage for a week filled with vibrant religious activities and celebrations.
Daily vehicle services for devotees will be available from 8 AM to 10 AM and again from 7 PM to 9 PM throughout the Brahmotsavams. This year's event promises an exciting lineup of special rituals and processions, highlighting the rich tradition of the temple.
The schedule for the Brahmotsavam festivities is as follows:
October 4, 2024: Flag hoisting will take place from 5:45 PM to 6 PM, followed by the Big Shesha Vahan at 9 PM.
October 5, 2024: The day will feature a small relic vahana at 8 AM, a baptism ceremony from 1 PM to 3 PM, and a Swan vehicle procession at 7 PM.
October 6, 2024: Devotees can witness the lion vehicle at 8 AM, a baptism ceremony at 1 PM, and a pearl canopy vehicle at 7 PM.
October 7, 2024: Highlights include the Kalpavriksham Vahanam at 8 AM, Snapanam at 1 PM, and the Sarva Bhupala Vahanam at 7 PM.
October 8, 2024: The day will start with the Mohini Avatar at 8 AM, followed by the Garuda vehicle operating from 6:30 PM to 11:30 PM.
October 9, 2024: The schedule features Hanumanta Vahanam at 8 AM, a Swarna Ratham at 4 PM, and Gaja Vahanam at 7 PM.
October 10, 2024: Surya Prabha Vahanam will take place at 8 AM, with Chandra Prabha Vahanam at 7 PM.
October 11, 2024: The Chariotsavam will commence at 7 AM, followed by Asva Vahana at 7 PM.
October 12, 2024: The event concludes with a Chakra bath from 6 AM to 9 AM and Dwajavarohana from 8:30 PM to 10:30 PM.