Salakatla Brahmotsavam Celebrations in Tirumala from October 4-12, 2024

The much-anticipated Navahnika Salakatla Brahmotsavam will take place at the Tirumala Srivari from October 4 to October 12, 2024. The festivities will commence with an Ankurarpana ceremony on the evening of October 3, setting the stage for a week filled with vibrant religious activities and celebrations.

Daily vehicle services for devotees will be available from 8 AM to 10 AM and again from 7 PM to 9 PM throughout the Brahmotsavams. This year's event promises an exciting lineup of special rituals and processions, highlighting the rich tradition of the temple.

The schedule for the Brahmotsavam festivities is as follows:

October 4, 2024: Flag hoisting will take place from 5:45 PM to 6 PM, followed by the Big Shesha Vahan at 9 PM.

October 5, 2024: The day will feature a small relic vahana at 8 AM, a baptism ceremony from 1 PM to 3 PM, and a Swan vehicle procession at 7 PM.

October 6, 2024: Devotees can witness the lion vehicle at 8 AM, a baptism ceremony at 1 PM, and a pearl canopy vehicle at 7 PM.

October 7, 2024: Highlights include the Kalpavriksham Vahanam at 8 AM, Snapanam at 1 PM, and the Sarva Bhupala Vahanam at 7 PM.

October 8, 2024: The day will start with the Mohini Avatar at 8 AM, followed by the Garuda vehicle operating from 6:30 PM to 11:30 PM.

October 9, 2024: The schedule features Hanumanta Vahanam at 8 AM, a Swarna Ratham at 4 PM, and Gaja Vahanam at 7 PM.

October 10, 2024: Surya Prabha Vahanam will take place at 8 AM, with Chandra Prabha Vahanam at 7 PM.

October 11, 2024: The Chariotsavam will commence at 7 AM, followed by Asva Vahana at 7 PM.

October 12, 2024: The event concludes with a Chakra bath from 6 AM to 9 AM and Dwajavarohana from 8:30 PM to 10:30 PM.

