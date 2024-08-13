Salur govt hospital bed strength to be increased to 100

Salur (Vizianagaram): The Salur government hospital is soon going to be a 100-bed hospital.



The 30-bed hospital has already been upgraded into a 50-bed hospital and the works are to be completed. Based on the requirement and demand from patients, the hospital at its current strength is not in a position to cater to the needs of the people.

Every day on an average the hospital gets 200 to 250 outpatients. During the monsoon season, it would go up to 300 to 350 patients per day.

Pachipenta, Makkuva and Salur mandals have hundreds of hilltop villages and the tribes residing there are struggling to get treatment from specialist doctors and they need to go to either Vizianagaram or Vizag during emergencies. The poor tribes are not in a position to bear the medical expenditure and they are forced to take loans to meet the burden.

The hospital caters to the needs of Salur, Pachipenta and Makkuva mandals and even patients of some parts of odisha also come for treatment. Salur is the centre point to many tribal villages. The officials identified the need of a shelter at the Salur hospital for attendants of the patients. Currently, the patients are going to Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam to visit specialist doctors like general physician, opthomologists and nephrologists.

Minister for Women and Child welfare and Tribal Welfare Gummidi Sandhya Rani said that there is a need for a hundred-bed hospital and planning to upgrade it in coming few days.

The neighbouring tribal villages depend upon the services of the hospital which had to cater to the needs, she said. She urged the doctors to provide better services to the patients as they come with lots of hopes on the doctors. One should feel the satisfaction of the services, she added. The pregnant women should be given good guidance and counseling right from the beginning especially from the seventh month of pregnancy, she said.

The condition of the pregnant women – cases like anemic, iron deficiency etc should be identified well in advance and they should be provided the right treatment.

There should not be any cases of deliveries happening on the road or in an ambulance, the Minister categorically stated. In such cases, pregnant women can be shifted to pregnant women hostels, she suggested. The Chief Minister announced that roads would be laid to avoid Doli in the tribal areas. If Salur hospital is upgraded to 100-bed hospital, it would be of great help to the agency people.