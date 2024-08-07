Samagra Shiksha APC relieved from duties

Srikakulam: Additional project coordinator (APC) for Samagra Shiksha (SS) R Jaya Prakash has been relieved from his duties on Tuesday on orders of district collector. He was deputed three years ago as APC for SS from Pathapatnam government degree college.

Recently, various irregularities came to light and The Hans India reported it twice with headlines ‘Low quality food served to KGBV students’ and ‘Political patronage alleged behind graft in KGBVs’ on 23 and 25 July.

On the other hand, Democratic Teachers’ Federation (DTF) and various SC and ST associations registered complaints with the higher officials on alleged irregularities in KGBVs. The news stories and complaints attracted the attention of district collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar and minister for agriculture K Atchannaidu. They have inquired into the issues and relieved the APC from his duties and district educational officer (DEO), Tirumala Chaitanya, was handed over full additional charge (FAC) as APC.