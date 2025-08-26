Samagra Shiksha release lottery results

Vijayawada: Samagra Shiksha state project director B Srinivasa Rao on Monday announced that the lottery results for free admissions into Class 1 in private schools under the 25 per cent quota for underprivileged children, as mandated by the Right to Education (RTE) Act 12(1)(c), for the academic year 2025–26, have been released. He said that a total of 11,702 students were selected through the lottery and admissions have to be completed by August 31. In view of vacant seats available in private schools within a 5 km radius, the government had given another opportunity to apply online between August 12 and 20. Based on both fresh applications and those submitted earlier but not allotted admission, a total of 11,702 students were finally selected through the lottery as per the options given by parents, he explained.

Srinivasa Rao further informed that the selected students must secure admission into the allotted schools by August 31 by submitting the required documents, which include sibling certificate (if applicable), caste, income, date of birth, Aadhaar, and disability certificate where relevant. He cautioned that admissions will be cancelled if students fail to complete the process within the deadline. He added that the details of the selected students are being communicated to parents via SMS and are also available on the website cse.ap.gov.in.