Sand lorries pose threat to road safety

Srikakulam: Dusi road in Amadalavalasa mandal connecting to Srikakulam Road and Kommanapalli road connecting to noted pilgrim centre Sri Mukhalingam in Jalumuru have turned dangerous in the district as sand lorries are moving rampantly round-the-clock on these roads.

During transport, sand is falling on the road and forming heaps on either side. In Amadalavalasa mandal, sand mining is going on rampantly at Dusi, Muddadapeta, Nelliparthi, NT Wada and other ramps in Nagavali river and the same is being transported to Visakhapatnam illegally through Dusi road round-the-clock.

The sand-laden lorries are posing threat to people riding bikes, driving auto-rickshaws, cars, etc.,

In Jalumuru mandal, sand mining is going on rampantly at Suravaram, Kommanapalli, Parlam, Makivalasa, Andhavaram and other ramps in Vamsadhara river and the same is being transported through Kommanapalli road by heavy lorries.

Travellers are dreading to pass on these two roads in the district, particularly during night hours. Residents of the villages situated on either side of these two roads are alleging that officials of revenue, police, road transport, roads and building, mines and geology departments are taking no action though they were seeing the condition of roads. The officials of all the departments concerned are intentionally turning a blind eye to the illegal sand mining and transportation, they said.