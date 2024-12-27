Sanjha Utsav helps to empower self-help groups: MEPMA director

Vijayawada: MEPMA Mission Director N Tej Bharath, accompanied by Additional Commissioner (Projects) Chandra Sekhar, TDP floor leader Nelibandla Balaswami, 10th ward corporator Devineni Aparna and VMC project officer P Narayana inau-gurated the Sanjha Utsav-SHG Mela at Maris Stella Indoor Stadium here on Thursday.

This unique initiative provided 100 portable cabins to self-help groups (SHGs), offering them a space to sell their products and services. Later, addressing the gathering, Tej Bharat said that Sanjha Utsav SHG Mela is part of the broader efforts under the New Mission on Urban Poverty Alleviation, designed to enhance market access for SHGs, thereby promoting sus-tainable livelihoods.

This innovative step showcases the government's commitment to empowering women entrepreneurs and creating economic opportunities for the urban poor. By offering a consistent and organised marketplace, Sanjha Bazar en-ables these groups to showcase their talent, expand their reach and grow their enterprises sustainably. The initiative also focuses on fostering local economies and ensuring that the benefits of economic growth are distributed equitably. This platform not only offers quality products to consumers at lower prices but also proves to be beneficial for sellers. Special exhibitions and exclusive offers at the fair are expected to attract the public. Cultur-al events were organised to engage and entertain the public, showcasing diverse traditions and talents.

The inauguration marked a milestone in supporting SHGs and strengthening their contributions to local economies. This initiative reflects the mission’s vision of promoting inclusive development and boosting resilience among vul-nerable communities. The event, which is being organised under the name ‘Sanjha Utsav - Apno Ka Utsav’, stands as an important platform to introduce the talents of local wom-en to the world.