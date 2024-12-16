Sankar Foundation conducts free eye camp

Vizianagaram: A free eye camp sponsored by the Hindustan Shipyard Ltd, Visakhapatnam and organised by Sankar Foundation Eye Hospital witnessed a huge response at Pedamedapalli village in Mentada mandal in Vizianagaram district on Sunday.

Commodore Rakesh Prasad, Director (Planning and Personnel), HSL, launched the programme and said that the HSL always supports the organisations like Sankar Foundation to help the poor.

Rakesh Prasad commended the Sankar Foundation for their services to the society, particularly rural areas in eliminating blindness and assured continued support to the foundation in the future as well. Srinivas Rao, GM, HSL, said that HSL extends support for 100 surgeries and distribution of 100 spectacles through this camp. K Radha Krishnan, GM, Sankar Foundation, appreciated the HSL for coming forward to conduct the eye camp in the interior areas of Vizianagaram.

Around 100 patients were examined and 32 patients were referred for surgeries. The surgeries will be performed at the main hospital in Visakhapatnam.