Sanskrit week celebrations begin at NSU

Tirupati: The Sanskrit week celebrations were inaugurated at National Sanskrit University (NSU) on Wednesday. Addressing the gathering, Swami Bhadreshadas, President of Shri Swaminarayan Sampradaya Aksharapurusottama Dhama, New Delhi said that Sanskrit serves as a guiding light for contemporary society.

Vice-Chancellor of Indic Academy Dr Paturi Nagaraju stated that Sanskrit is the root of Indian knowledge systems.

He urged everyone to strive towards bringing Sanskrit closer to modern society, reiterating that Sanskrit is the foundation of Indian culture.

Eminent scholar Prof Kompella Rama Suryanarayana spoke about the greatness of the Sanskrit language. NSU Vice Chancellor Prof GSR Krishna Murthy stated that through the Sanskrit Week celebrations, efforts are being made to bring Sanskrit closer to the public.

Registrar K Venkata Narayana Rao spoke on how culture is nurtured through Sanskrit, and that Sanskrit shapes individuals into the best citizens.

Academic Dean Prof Rajanikant Shukla, Dr Bharatbhushan Rath, Dr Pradeep Kumar Bagh, Dr Udayana Hegde, faculty from various departments, and students attended the event.

Earlier, Vice-Chancellor Prof Krishna Murthy inaugurated two state of the art classrooms in the education department.