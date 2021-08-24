SAPNET will ensure better services through Mana TV: Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Tadepalli: The Society for Andhra Pradesh Network (SAPNET) would strive to provide better services to the people through Mana TV, said Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy while congratulating Bachina Krishna Chaitanya after he assumed charge as the chairman of SAPNET here on Monday.

Ministers Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Audimulapu Suresh and others attended the swearing-in ceremony of Krishna Chaitanya.

Sajjala said that the SAPNET gained more importance in the backdrop of advances in the information technology. SAPNET would provide propaganda on the government welfare programmes in order to bring awareness among people. He said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy would give due place to every party worker who works hard and Krishna Chaitanya is the latest example.

Minister for Power and Environment Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said that 50 per cent of the corporation chairmen posts were allotted to the BC, SC and ST communities.

He said that he was confident that Krishna Chaitanya would work hard to take the services of SAPNET to every nook and corner of the State.

Education Minister Suresh said that the life of people by and large depended on online programmes.

He said that SAPNET would formulate various programmes to improve the lifestyle of people. The SAPNET would prepare educational programmes and telecast through Mana TV and the necessary budget for those programmes would be provided from the Education Department.

Bachina Krishna Chaitanya said that he would develop SAPNET as per the wishes of the Chief Minister and provide better services to people.

He thanked the Chief Minister for bestowing him the responsibility and he would do justice to it.

Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh, MLC Potula Sunita, Darsi MLA M Venugopal, Addanki former MLA Bachina Chenchu Garataiah, Madiga Corporation chairman Kanaka Rao, YSRCP leaders and the officials of SAPNET were present.