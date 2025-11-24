Sathya Sai exemplifies divinity: BJP

Vijayawada: Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s centenary celebrations were held at the BJP State Office in Vijayawada on Sunday. BJP State President PVN Madhav paid floral tributes to the portrait of Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

Speaking on the occasion, Madhav said that Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s centenary celebrations are being observed across the country and abroad. He said the service activities of the Sri Sathya Sai Trust have expanded worldwide, touching millions of lives through humanitarian initiatives. Describing Sathya Sai Baba as “the embodiment of Bhagwat in human form,” he stated that the Trust’s extensive service programmes, including free advanced medical treatment, reflect a deeper spiritual purpose.

Furthermore, he noted that the Trust operates 16 super-specialty hospitals and has provided drinking water facilities to numerous villages. Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s earlier remarks, Madhav said the inspiration behind the Jal Jeevan Mission was drawn from Sathya Sai Baba’s service philosophy.

Later, during the district presidents’ meeting held at the Vijayawada party office, party strengthening strategies, upcoming programmes, and new inductions were discussed at length. MLAs C Adinarayana Reddy, Dr Parthasarathy, and N Eshwara Rao, State General Secretary Madhukar, and other senior leaders addressed the gathering.

BJP State General Secretary Nagothu Ramesh Naidu hosted the event, which saw participation from several leaders of various BJP wings and Morchas.