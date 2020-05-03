Satyanarayana Swamy Kalyana Mahostavam today at Annavaram temple

Kakinada: Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy Divya Kalyana Mahostavam will be performed on Vaishakha Shukla Ekadashi on Sunday at Annavaram temple in East Godavari district.



Temple Executive Officer Vendra Trinatha Rao told The Hans India here on Saturday said that the celestial fete will be performed amidst chant of vedic mantras by the priest in the presence of Kshetrapalaka of Lord Sri Rama.

But no devotees or visitors will be allowed except the temple chairman couple, officials, priests, band party and others not crossing 20 people will be present in the celestial marriage of the lord. He said the devotees including political leaders and also VIPs would not allowed due to lockdown protocol.

He explained that in the previous year the temple authorities spent Rs. 50 lakhs for the celestial marriage of lord Satya Deva. But now the cost is reduced to only Rs. 1.50 lakh. The devotees and the people can watch the programme through YouTube channel arranged by temple authorities.