Savitribai Phule’s statue at Birla Gate soon: Collector Basha

Kurnool: District Collector P Ranjit Basha lauded Mahatma Jyotirao Phule’s profound impact as a champion for the marginalised during a commemorative event at Birla Gate in Kurnool on Friday. Joining Kurnool MP B Nagaraju, MLA G Charitha, and community leaders, the Collector emphasised Phule’s enduring legacy, despite being born nearly 198 years prior, and urged a renewed commitment to his ideals of social service.

Ranjit highlighted Phule’s pioneering fight against social inequalities and his focus on education, particularly for women, exemplified by the education of his wife Savitribai and the establishment of girls’ schools. The Collector also noted the State government’s self-employment schemes benefiting SC, ST, and BC communities, with Rs 11.77 crore recently disbursed. Future plans include a statue of Savitribai Phule at Birla Gate and infrastructure developments for SC and BC communities.

The Collector informed that Rs 20 lakh has been sanctioned for Ambedkar Bhavan, and works have commenced. Rs 7 crore has been received for SC hostels, and Rs 50 lakh has been proposed for BC hostel renovations. An additional Rs 1 crore has been sanctioned from MP Funds, pending approval from the Central government. MP B Nagaraju echoed Phule’s dedication to eradicating discrimination and promoting education, noting Ambedkar’s respect for him and the upcoming BC caste census. He also announced the reopening of BC hostels and plans for BC Bhavans and Savitribai Phule statues.