SC adjourns hearing of Chandrababu's skill development case

Amaravai: The AP government has approached the Supreme Court to cancel the bail of TDP leader Chandrababu in the skill development case. However, the hearing on this petition was postponed again.



Siddharth Luthra, on behalf of Chandrababu's lawyers' team, appealed to the Supreme Court that senior advocate Harish Salve was not available, and hence the trial should be adjourned. They requested to give them 3 weeks time.

Responding to this, AP CID lawyer Ranjit Kumar alleged that in the past they had taken similar time to file the counter and now they are asking for adjournment again. As he has already filed a counter on behalf of Chandrababu, Ranjith Kumar asked the Supreme Bench to fix a date for the next hearing as soon as possible.

A bench of Justice Pankaj Mittal and Bela M Trivedi adjourned the further hearing to February 26 after hearing arguments from both sides. Although the next hearing was initially said to be listed after two weeks, AP CID announced the date on the plea of counsel.