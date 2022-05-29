SC panel chief meets Subramanyam's family

Kakinada (Kakinada District): State Scheduled Caste (SC) Commission chairman Marumudi Victor Prasad said that state government has sanctioned Rs 4.25 lakh ex-gratia out of the total amount Rs 8.25 lakh to the family members of the murdered Dalit driver Veedhi Subramanyam under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act provisions.

Prasad and other commission members K Pulla Rao and K Basava Rao called on the bereaved family members of driver Subramanyam at G. Mamidada village in Pedapudi mandal of Kakinada district on Saturday.

The chairman said SC Commission will work irrespective of political affiliations and would not tolerate atrocities on SCs. He said that the aim of the SC Commission is to work for the welfare of SCs. He assured family members of the deceased that the government will extend its support to them in bringing culprit to the justice.

He also assured Subramanyam's wife Aparna that she would be provided with a government job beside an ex-gratia amount of Rs 8.25 lakh. He said that house sites would be sanctioned for mother and wife of the deceased. In addition, family members of Subramanyam will be provided with 2.5 acre cultivatable land. The commission lauded the police officials for immediately arresting the accused.