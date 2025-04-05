SC, ST atrocity section is being misused: YSRCP

Nellore: Following the registration of an SC/ST atrocity case by the government against YSR Congress Party district president and former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, party leaders have launched a scathing attack on the TDP-led coalition government, accusing it of practicing vendetta politics.

As part of this response, YSRCP senior leader and MLC Meriga Muralidhar, in a press conference held here on Friday, alleged that the SC/ST Atrocity Act, specifically Sections 3 and 1 of the 1989 law, is being misused to file cases against innocent individuals without proper justification. The MLC, who belongs to a Scheduled Caste community, expressed deep concern over the misuse of the SC/ST Atrocity Act, stating that people from SC and ST communities feel insulted when the law is exploited to harass opposition party leaders instead of safeguarding the rights of genuine victims.

Muralidhar further noted that, in response to such misuse by certain sections—particularly ruling parties—the Supreme Court had introduced stricter provisions to the Act. However, he argued that the purpose of these changes is undermined, as the ruling coalition government has registered the case against former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy as an act of political vengeance.

The MLC opined that the coalition government has lost public credibility by enforcing what he termed an “Anarchy Rule.” He warned that the ruling party may face a strong backlash from the public in the coming days.