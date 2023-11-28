SC to hear AP CID petition on cancellation Chandrababu's bail in skill development case

The Supreme Court will hear the arguments of the Andhra Pradesh Criminal Investigation Department (CID) petition to cancel the bail granted to former Chief Minister and TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu in the Skill Scam case.

The state government has also filed a special leave petition to challenge the High Court's decision to grant bail to Naidu. The government has requested a stay on the High Court's verdict until the judgement of the special leave petition.

A bench of Justice Bela Trivedi and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma will hear the petition. The case has been listed as item number 64 in the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the latest development has got importance as Chandrababu Naidu's interim bail will end tomorrow. It remains to be seen whether the former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu would get relief in Supreme Court as well. Chandrababu Naidu was arrested on September in Skill Development case and was jn judicial custody for about two months.

Currently, the former chief minister is in Delhi who attended the wedding reception of senior lawyer Siddhartha Luthra's son and will arrive in Hyderabad on Tuesday evening.