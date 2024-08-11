Scan QR code for online payments in Waltair Division

Live
Visakhapatnam : Passengers now have an option of scanning QR codes for payment while purchasing tickets at various stations that fall under the purview of Waltair Division.
As many as 66 stations have introduced the facility over the division in alignment with realising the Prime Minister’s endeavour of digital India, enabling passengers to make digital payments conveniently in various modes through UPI apps.
The digital payment system is made available at ticket counters in railway stations across the division.
With the availability of QR code at the ticket counters in railway stations, passengers can also purchase their paperless ticket online and complete the transaction without having to wait in queues. Apparently, the facility is quite convenient for the passengers who decide to book unreserved tickets at the last minute. The UTS app is one of the major digital avenues implemented by the East Coast Railway in taking forward digitalisation of railway services for the convenience of passengers.
Beyond ticket counters, QR code provisions will be available at parking and food counters as well. In addition, passengers who are found without valid tickets will be able to pay the fine amount online instantly. Railway staff will utilise handheld terminal machines equipped with QR code scanners with which passengers can simply need to scan the QR code using the device to settle fines promptly.