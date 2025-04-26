Scan QR code, get in touch with alma mater!

Visakhapatnam: Even as Andhra University is bracing for a year-long centenary celebrations, one of the major exercises the varsity focuses on is to reach out to its alumni located across the world and bring them to a platform.

For this to become a reality, the varsity officials are devising plans to launch an intensive social media campaign along with membership enrolment drive. Ever since its inception in 1926, lakhs of students had pursued their education in various streams in the coveted Andhra University. However, a fraction of them alone form a part of the alumni association. In order to bring the rest onboard, AU Vice Chancellor GP Raja Sekhar has come up with an action plan. “The idea is not just to utilise their services but also enhance the brand image of the Andhra University several notches up,” the VC says. With a year-long events lined up as part of the centenary celebrations of the varsity, the occasion is also utilised to rope in former students who were not part of the Andhra University Alumni Association (AAA) so far.

Apart from social media platforms and through students’ network, a QR (quick response) code will be shared for the alumni enrolment exercise so that those located in different parts of the world can become part of the group. As soon as the QR code is scanned, alumni can access an application form to fill in to become part of the association. “There are several former students who passed out of the prestigious Andhra University.

Most of them are settled well professionally. Even as they wish to contribute to their alma mater, not many of them know how to get in touch with the varsity. It is this gap that we want to fill in through the social media campaign,” the VC shares with The Hans India. A section of former students of AU essay an imperative role in the development of the varsity and their contribution to the centenary celebrations is said to be generous. Recognising their earnest efforts, the VC informs that their contribution to the infrastructure growth and academic development will be highlighted during the curtain raiser event scheduled on Saturday at the AU Convention Centre.

By bringing former students from various parts of the world, the AU plans to involve them in the infra development of the campus and utilise their rich professional experience by connecting them with related departments.