Schedule released for six MLC elections in Andhra Pradesh under MLA quota

The Central Election Commission has released the schedule for elections for six MLC seats in the MLA quota in Andhra Pradesh. Elections will be held on March 15. The nominations will be accepted from February 25 to March 4 followed by scrutiny on March 5, while the deadline for withdrawal of nominations is slated on March 8. Polling will be held on March 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The counting will be held on the same day at five o'clock in the evening.

The term of four MLCs ends on March 29. In addition to the seat formed by the resignation of Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, a by-election will be held for the seat formed by the death of Challa Ramakrishna Reddy. Elections will be held for a total of six seats to fill the vacancies of Thippeswamy, Sandhya Rani, Veeravenkata Chowdary and Sheikh Ahmed Iqbal.

Earlier, the CEC has also released the schedule for the MLC elections for two seats under teachers quota in March. However, with the upcoming elections for MLCs, the YSRCP is likely to increase its number in the legislative council.