Scholars hail Tirumala Nambi’s services

Scholars hail Tirumala Nambi's services
Ahobilam Mutt pontiff Srivan Shatahopa Ranganatha Yatindra Maha Desikan Swamy and TTD officials participate in 1,051th Avatarotsavam of Sri Tirumala Nambi at Tirumala Nambi temple in Tirumala on Monday

TTD addl EO lauds Nambi for Theertha Kainkaryam

Tirumala: The pontiff of Ahobilam Mutt Srivan Shatahopa Ranganatha Yatindra Maha Desikan Swamy hailed the contributions of Sri Tirumala Nambi who spent entire life in Srivari Kainkaryas.

Participating in the1,051th Avatarotsavam of Sri Tirumala Nambi at the Tirumala Nambi temple on South Mada street, the seer said upon the directions of Sri Yamunacharya, TirumalaNambi even at ripe age trekked to Papavinasam every day to fetch water for Srivari Abhisekam.

Puranas says that Srivaru conceived Akashaganga for Abhishekam to help His ardent devotee Nambi.

Speaking on the occasion TTD additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary said Tirumala Nambi reached Tirumala in 973AD and launched Theertha kainkarya,Mantra Kainkaryas,Veda parayana Kainkarya and others Kainkaryas. He said in recognition of the contributions of Srivari favourite devotee every year TTD observed Mahotsavam at the sub shrine in Tirumala. Thereafter 16 eminent pundits from Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala paid rich tributes to Tirumala Nambi at Tirumala.

TTD Dharmic projects program officer Rajagopal, Alwar Divya Prabandha project programme officer Purushottam, descendants of Tirumala Nambi Tatacharya Krishna Murthy and C Ranganathan and others were present.

