Scholars say Annamacharya was a social reformer

Tirupati: While describing the great literary works of Saint Poet Sri Tallapaka Annamacharya as incredible scholars univocally advocated, he also stood as a social reformer during his times.

The 617th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri TallapakaAnnamacharya were held at the AnnamacharyaKalamandiram in Tirupati on Tuesday.

Renowned scholar Acharya Sarvottama Rao presided over the literary conference organized on this occasion.

He said that Annamayya’sSankeertans were helpful for the development of society and many Telugu poets have drawn inspiration from his literature.

Annamayya’s descendants Hariharayanacharya, speaking on the topic “Srivari Temple AnnamayyaSevaKankarya”, said that Annamayya was a devotee who had shown devotion to Srivaru since childhood. He said that Annamayya has introduced Kalyanotsavam and other services in the Srivari Temple which were being observed even today.

Another scholar Dr.Bathela Sriramulu, said that Annamacharya considered devotion to be the best among the tools for achieving salvation.

Later in the evening Annamacharya project artist Bullemma and team performed devotional vocal.

Later, Purushottam and group from Tirupati presented Harikatha.

TTD Annamacharya Project Director Dr Medasani Mohan, Program Assistant Latha, other officials and a large number of denizens participated in this program.