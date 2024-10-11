Scientists suggest ways to develop climate-resilient villages in Anantapur

Anantapur: Former Vice-Chancellor of Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Krishi Vidyapeeth and former Director of ICAR-CRIDA Bandi Venkateswarlu suggested 10 different actionable practices for a comprehensive development of model climate-resilient villages.

He addressed the inaugural session of the two-day workshop held here on Thursday on climate-resilient village development programme adaptation in Anantapur district.

Venkateswarlu said that based on local conditions there is a need to formulate a village-level sustainable development plan, while explaining various adaptation approaches in such programmes worldwide. Project associate BS Sushma explained Anantapur-specific rainfall conditions based on the past 50 years of data and predicted till the year 2050. She wanted the selection of villages should be based on this parameter also.

Before its implementation, the necessary exercise was being undertaken with experts during the two-day workshop, stated AF Ecology Centre Director YV Malla Reddy. AF Ecology PME Lead K Brahmeshwar Rao detailed about objectives of the CRVD programme. Former Dean of Acharya NG Ranga University Yalamanda Reddy explained about plant protection management practices in different conditions.

Reddipalli KVK Principal Scientist Sadhineni Malleswari explained about the weather prediction services at various levels by various agencies and how the farmers can make use of that and, depending on that cropping pattern can be changed. Agriculture Research Station Head and Principal Scientist M Vijay Shankar Babu, Timbuktu Collective Director Bablu Ganguly, FES representative Baktar Vali, AF Ecology COO J Muralikrishna also participated.