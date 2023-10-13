SCR cancels several trains due to safety related works

Visakhapatnam: Owing to safety related works in Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway, some of the trains were cancelled and diverted.

As part of it, Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada Uday Express (22701) leaving Visakhapatnam on October 16, 17, 18 20 to 21: Vijayawada –Visakhapatnam Uday Express (22702) leaving Vijayawada on October 16, 17, 18, 20, and 21; Machilipatnam-Visakhapatnam express (17219) leaving Machilipatnam from October 16 22; Visakhapatnam-Machilipatnam express (17220) leaving Visakhapatnam from October 17 to 23 will be cancelled.

Meanwhile, the following trains will run in a diverted route via Nidadavolu-Bhimavaram Town-Gudivada-Vijayawada instead of regular route Nidadavolu-Eluru-Vijayawada.

Dhanbad- Alleppey Bokaro express (13351) leaving Dhanbad from October 15 to 20 will run in a diverted route. Stoppage eliminated: Tadepalligudem, Eluru.

Tata Nagar-SMV Bengaluru express (12889) leaving Tata Nagar on October 20 will run in a diverted route.

Tata-Yesvantpur express (18111) leaving Tata on October 19 will run a diverted route.

Stoppage eliminated: Eluru.

Hatia-SMV Bengaluru express (12835) leaving Hatia on October 15 and 17 will run in a diverted route. Jasidih-Tambaram express (12376) leaving Jasidih on October 18 will run in a diverted route. Stoppage eliminated: Eluru.

Hatia-Ernakulam AC express (22837) leaving Hatia on October 16 will run in a diverted route. Stoppage eliminated: Eluru.

Due to safety precautions at the landslide location between Manabar-Jarati stations in KK line, the coaching trains are not allowed to run on the track, some of the trains short terminated.

Bhubaneswar-Jagdalpur Hirakhand express (18447) leaving Bhubaneswar till October 14 will be short terminated at Koraput and start from Koraput to Bhubaneswar from October 13 to 15. Hence there is no service between Koraput – Jagdalpur.

Visakhapatnam-Kirandul night express (18514) leaving Visakhapatnam till October 14 will be short terminated at Koraput and return from Koraput as 18513 to Visakhapatnam from October 13 to 15. Hence there is no service between Koraput – Kirandul.

Visakhapatnam-Kirandul (08551) passengers leaving Visakhapatnam from October 13 to 15 will be short terminated at Araku and return from Araku as 085526 to Visakhapatnam from October 13 to 15.

Howrah-Jagdalpur Samaleswari express (18005) leaving Howrah till October 14 will be short terminated Titlagarh and return from Titlagarh as 18006 to Howrah on October 13 to 15.