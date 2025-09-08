SCR introduces biometric register for ticket checking staff

Vijayawada: In a move towards digitalisation, and making ticket checking activity more real time and transparent, the South Central Railway has put one more step ahead by introducing biometric sign-on for ticket checking staff. Initially, six travelling ticket examiner (TTE) lobbies across Secunderabad, Kacheguda, Vijayawada, Guntakal, Guntur and Nanded locations have been identified for the introduction of biometric sign-on/sign-off. Later on, this system will be extended to all 73 TTE lobbies present across the Zone.

Earlier, the sign-on/sign-off activity of ticket checking staff was done using username and password. Now, to streamline the login mechanism of ticket checking staff, Aadhaar-based biometric sign-on/sign-off activity has been introduced at TTE lobbies. Fingerprint device has been enabled in TTE lobby application duly integrating with C-DAC portal. This will ensure physical presence of ticket checking staff at their source station and destination station. The login/logout timings of the ticket checking staff can be recorded on a real time basis.

Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, General Manager of SCR has complimented commercial staff for implementing this technological advancement in the Zone. He stated that the SCR is always in forefront in implementing digital technologies and this biometric sign-on and sign-off system is one more such digital initiative and will ensure transparency in the system.