SCR restores some trains

Rajamahendravaram: South Central Railway has restored about 26 trains that were abruptly cancelled due to track modernisation work in the Vijayawada division.

Janmabhoomi Express, Vijayawada- Kakinada Port trains have been restored. Due to the modernization works between Nidadavolu-Kadiyam, the Railway Department has cancelled several trains from June 23 to August 11.

These include trains like Janmabhoomi, Ratnachal, and Simhadri Express. This caused a lot of concern from the passengers.

The railway officials noticed the rising opposition among the passengers and immediately took measures to prevent the loss. It has been announced that Visakha- Lingampally (12805) Janmabhoomi Express will run as usual from Tuesday (June 25).

Vijayawada-Kakinada Port (17257) and Chengalpattu-Kakinada Port (17643) trains have also been restored. It has also been announced that some special trains which are already running will continue for longer.

In order to clear the rush of passengers, Railways extended the following special trains:

Tirupati-Akola (07605-Friday), Akola-Tirupati (07606-Sunday), Purna-Tirupati (07609-Monday), Tirupati-Purna (07610-Tuesday), Hyderabad-Narasapur (07631-Saturday), Narasapur-Hyderabad (07632-Sunday), Tirupati-Secunderabad (07481-Sunday), Secunderabad-Tirupati (07482-Monday), Kakinada Town-Lingampalli (07445-Mon, Wed, Fri), Lingampalli-Kakinada Town (07446-Tue, Thu, Sat).