‘Screen printing offers employment, mental peace’

St Theresa’s College for Women principal Dr Sr Mercy said that young women can get employment opportunities and also get mental relaxation through screen printing.

Eluru : St Theresa’s College for Women principal Dr Sr Mercy said that young women can get employment opportunities and also get mental relaxation through screen printing. She spoke at a two-day screen-printing workshop organised by the Home Science Department and the Centre for Women Studies at the college here on Wednesday.

She said that one can get mental happiness through art. She informed that they are providing the opportunity to the students of their college to make future plans through such workshops. A large number of college students and housewives participated in the workshop. Trainers B Jyothi and Y Madhavi, who came from Sri Guru Screen Printing, Rajahmundry, trained the students. The programme was organised by T Jhansi, Ch Sushma, M Priyanka and N Sirisha, lecturers of the Home Science department.

