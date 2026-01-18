Sea of humanity turns out at Penna river

Nellore: A sea of humanity was turned out to witness ‘Yeti Pandaga’ on Penna riverbanks here on Saturday. Thousands of people from the erstwhile Nellore district thronged the area, making the area colourful which otherwise looks deserted on normal days.

Various cultural and spiritual performances enthralled the visitors, especially ‘Tholu Bommallalata’ remained a special attraction. Elderly remembered the age-old culture while the younger generation enjoyed.

An octogenarian, Chamundeswari from Mulapet of Nellore city, told The Hans India that she saw this art form when she was 5-year-old in her area. “My parents never allowed me to see movies in those days and Tholu Bommalata was the only programme for us to enjoy,” she added.

The administration has displayed 12 models of ancient temples of the State, which was appreciated by public. Women immersed ‘gobbemmalu’ in the river, in which Municipal Administration Minister Ponguru Narayana along with his family participated.

Nellore city DSP Deeksha, who took charge on Friday, monitored security arrangements. She assured of taking all precautionary measures to avoid any untoward incidents in the event, she stated.

Lauding district Collector Himanshu Shukla of his initiative in displaying the models of ancient temples and organising the entire event in a grand manner, Minister P Narayana said people of Nellore are celebrating Sankranti festival for four days, concluding it with Yeti Pandaga, while others celebrate for three days only.